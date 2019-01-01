Häfele (Thailand) Ltd.
Häfele (Thailand) Co. Ltd . is one of the subsidiaries of the Häfele Holding GmbH, which was established in 1994 to support the market growth of furniture fittings and architectural hardware along with top class alliances in the business fi...
Jobs 17
TOA Paint (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Company Profile TOA Paint (Thailand) Co., Ltd is the largest decorative paint manufacturer in South East Asia and exporter of premium paint products including decorative paint, heavy paint, wood coating, protective coating, marine coating, chemical c...
Jobs 7
Agoda Services Co., Ltd.
Agoda is transforming travel for millions of customers across the globe. Headquartered in Asia, Agoda is one of the world’s largest online travel accommodation platforms. Founded in 2005 and part of the Booking group of companies (Nasdaq:BKNG), Agoda...
Jobs 57